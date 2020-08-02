Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 2nd Aug 2020

Main road through Shotton closed as police carry out investigation work following a collision

North Wales Police have closed Chester Road West in Shotton following a collision.

 The closure is in place on Chester Road West, Shotton, between King George Street and Ryeland Street.

Officers are carrying out investigation work along the road near Iceland Foods following the crash which is understood to have happened just after 7.15am. 

A badly damaged A BMW 3 series has collided with barriers on both sites of the road causing a massive amount of damage. 

A police update on social media states: “Closure currently in place due to an ongoing police investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes wherever possible.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on B5129 Chester Road West both ways from King George Street to Ryeland Street.”

Another person near the scene told us the driver made of from the collision ‘but has since been detained’, police have not confirmed this. 

[A wheel from the car can be seen outside the Clwyd Hotel, around 50 -60 metres from where the car ended up] 

Top photo: Dean Moloney



