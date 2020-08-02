Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 2nd Aug 2020

Updated: Sun 2nd Aug

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following crash in Shotton this morning

A local councillor has said its a “miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured” following a crash which happened in Shotton this morning. 

The driver of a BMW left a trail of devastation after hitting railing at high speed on both sides of Chester Road West just after 7am. 

Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man “on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.” 

Flintshire County Councillor Sean Bibby said, “damage to street furniture is enormous and I believe gas main was damaged too, how somebody wasn’t seriously injured or killed is nothing short of a miracle.”


 

[A wheel from the car can be seen outside the Clwyd Hotel, around 50 -60 metres from where the car ended up] 

The badly damaged A BMW 3 series came to rest near Iceland Foods, a wheel from the car was seen around 50 metres away outside the Clwyd Hotel.

Debris from the car and raining was strewn across the road and a large section pathway.

Sgt Craig West said: “The driver has been arrested. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the extensive damage to vehicles, railings and a gas pipe.”

A closure was in place on Chester Road West, Shotton, between King George Street and Ryeland Street.

The road has since reopened.

Photo’s: Dean Moloney/Sean Bibby



