Chester Street in Mold reopens following earlier collision

Published: Saturday, Nov 23rd, 2019
Update: The road has reportedly reopened. 

Previous report: Chester Street in Mold town centre is closed following a collision earlier this morning.

Police have asked drivers to “use alternative routes into town where possible, especially as it’s market day.”

According to North Wales Live the collision took place at around 3.30am – the ambulance service attended and “an adult male was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed due to accident on A5119 Chester Street both ways from A5119 New Street to A541 (Tesco roundabout). The road has closed before 07:05.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

