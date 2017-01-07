Main Road in Broughton has been closed by police due to a collision

January 7th, 2017 News

Main Road in Broughton is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Police posted a message on social media at 10.20pm asking motorists to avoid the area.

The road has been closed closed from the main Airbus roundabout along the A5104 to the roundabout near junction 35 of the A55.

Police are asking for any witnesses to call 101 quoting V003174.

This is a developing story more as and when.

