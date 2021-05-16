Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th May 2021

Updated: Sun 16th May

Mail on Sunday claims Delyn MP Rob Roberts is facing suspension from Commons over alleged inappropriate text messages

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delyn’s Conservative MP Rob Roberts is facing suspension from Commons over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a 21-year-old intern according to The Mail on Sunday.

In an ‘exclusive’ published today, The Mail of Sunday’s Deputy Political Editor, Anna Mikhailova claims the parliamentary standards commissioner has “concluded her report into Roberts and is proposing suspension.”

In a series of tweets outlining her story, Mikhailova said: “Roberts is currently appealing – but sources expect his appeal to fail.”

“If Roberts’ appeal is unsuccessful, the proposed suspension will be put to the Commons for a vote.”

“If it’s longer than 10 sitting days it could trigger a Recall Petition – which can end in a by-election in his marginal seat.”

Mr Roberts appeared to have deactivated his Facebook page on Saturday evening ahead of The Mail on Sunday story being published, it is now back up.

Background.

On 21 July 2020, BBC Wales published text messages attributed to Roberts and sent to a female junior member of parliamentary staff in April 2020.

The text messages to the staff member suggested that she “fool around with no strings”.

Roberts told her he “might be gay but I enjoy … fun times”. The text messages continued after the intern reported struggling with her mental health.

In April 2021 the Conservative Party announced that Roberts had been “strongly rebuked”, but would not lose the whip.

Roberts was instructed to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

News

Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

News

A lunchtime Wrexham to Bidston train service is being pulled so driver training can take place

News

Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

News

Chester’s electric scooter trial reaches major miles milestone

News

Nominations for the 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries

News

Indoor heritage attractions, monuments and museums to re-open from 17 May in Wales

News

Public warned of ‘Covid complacency’ as indoor hospitality prepares to reopen from Monday

News

Wales “on track” for all eligible adults to be offered first dose of vaccine by mid July

News





Read 388,008 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn