Long delays on the M6 in Cheshire following a multi vehicle collision

Update: Highways Agency has said: “Police are not closing #M6 southbound in #Cheshire between J19 and J18. 1 lane is currently running past the scene. Traffic is moving but it will take a while for congestion to ease.”

Delays of over an hour and a half.

Earlier report: The M6 in Cheshire is closed between J19 and J18 due to a road traffic collision. Highways England Traffic Officers are assisting North West Motorway Police Group and Ambulance service at the scene.

Trapped traffic within the closure is currently being released past the scene.

Road users prior to the closure are advised to follow the “Solid Circled” diversion symbols. Exit the M6 at J19 the take the third exit and take the A556 (southbound).

Continue until you reach the A556/A530 roundabout and take the exit on to the A530. Continue and follow the B5039 (southbound). Continue then take the A54 (eastbound) and proceed to the roundabout and then re-join the M6 at J18.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.

The latest traffic report for the area says:

