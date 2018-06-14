independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

M56 overnight closure for barrier repairs following collision

Published: Thursday, Jun 14th, 2018
Share:

The M56 in Cheshire has been closed  since around 12.40am on the westbound side between J15 Chester and J16 Ellesmere Port due to an incident that caused extensive barrier damage.

Highways Agency  website states:

“Crews are at scene working to complete repairs to damage caused during an earlier incident.

Road users are advised to follow the ‘Solid Triangle’ diversion symbol and exit the M56 at J15 onto the M53.

Travel along the M53 northbound until J10 exiting onto the A5117. Continue along the A5117 and re-join the M56 at J16.

Please allow additional time and consider alternative routes for your journey at this time.

The M56 in Cheshire is closed westbound between J15 (Chester) and J16 (Ellesmere Port) due to an incident that caused extensive barrier damage.

Crews are at scene working to complete repairs to damage caused during an earlier incident.

Road users are advised to follow the ‘Solid Triangle’ diversion symbol and exit the M56 at J15 onto the M53.

Travel along the M53 northbound until J10 exiting onto the A5117. Continue along the A5117 and re-join the M56 at J16.

Please allow additional time and consider alternative routes for your journey at this time.”

Latest traffic report as of 2.30am:

‘M56 Westbound closed due to earlier accident and emergency repairs between J15 M53 and A5117 / A494. The road has been closed at J15 to facilitate repairs following an accident yesterday.

Normally traffic would divert via the slips but as there is no access to the M56 westbound via the M53, the road has been closed to the A5117. Diversion: Via the M53 and A5117.’

LATEST NEWS:

Chester Storyhouse Royal Visit – Road closures across the city – Here’s the details

£30m re-development of Theatre Clwyd to move a step closer as Council looks set to release project funds

Connah’s Quay Town Council – ’behind closed doors’ meeting tonight over allegations made about ‘Quay Cafe’

Power back on in Connah’s Quay following earlier outtage

Whistleblower from Connah’s Quay who claims a council failed to pay minimum wage set to give tribunal evidence

Work begins on upgrade options for A494 bridge ahead of Public Information Exhibitions

Ambition Board to spearhead £56m digital connectivity upgrade in North Wales

Late night call out for Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat after kayaker reported overdue

Data breach at Dixons Carphone sees 1.2 million personal data records accessed

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn