M56 overnight closure for barrier repairs following collision

The M56 in Cheshire has been closed since around 12.40am on the westbound side between J15 Chester and J16 Ellesmere Port due to an incident that caused extensive barrier damage.

Highways Agency website states:

“Crews are at scene working to complete repairs to damage caused during an earlier incident.

Road users are advised to follow the ‘Solid Triangle’ diversion symbol and exit the M56 at J15 onto the M53.

Travel along the M53 northbound until J10 exiting onto the A5117. Continue along the A5117 and re-join the M56 at J16.

Please allow additional time and consider alternative routes for your journey at this time.

Latest traffic report as of 2.30am:

‘M56 Westbound closed due to earlier accident and emergency repairs between J15 M53 and A5117 / A494. The road has been closed at J15 to facilitate repairs following an accident yesterday.

Normally traffic would divert via the slips but as there is no access to the M56 westbound via the M53, the road has been closed to the A5117. Diversion: Via the M53 and A5117.’