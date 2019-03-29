News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two lanes back open following earlier collision on M56 eastbound near Heslby

Published: Friday, Mar 29th, 2019
Update: Police have said lanes two and three will remain closed on the M56 EB and will remain closed until vehicles recovered as they will not move.

Earlier Report: There are delays on the M56 eastbound from junction 14 near Hapsford following a multi vehicle collision.

Up to three cars are involved in the chevrons section of the motorway near Helsby.

There is around 4 miles of queuing traffic back along the M56 towards Deeside while westbound there is three miles of queues.

Highways England have tweeted:

“Collision. 3 cars in live lanes. Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) closed. #trafficofficers en route to assist. Please take care in area and obey traffic signals.”

