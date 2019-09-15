M56 heading towards Deeside closed due to a collision

Update: Highways England has said it is “releasing traffic on the M56 between J15 (#StoakInterchange) and J16 (#Dunkirk) to pass the incident in lane 1. Lane 2 will remain closed for the time being.”

There is currently only one lane running as you get to the end of the M56 WB at J16 due to an RTC we are dealing with. — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) September 15, 2019

Earlier report: The M56 westbound between junction J15 and the A494 is currently closed due to a collision.

Emergency services including police and the ambulance service are currently at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“All traffic being temporarily held due to accident on M56 both ways from A494 to J15 M53.”