News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

M56 heading towards Deeside closed due to a collision

Published: Sunday, Sep 15th, 2019
Share:

Update: Highways England has said it is “releasing traffic on the between () and () to pass the incident in lane 1. Lane 2 will remain closed for the time being.”

Earlier report: The M56 westbound between junction J15 and the A494 is currently closed due to a collision.

Emergency services including police and the ambulance service are currently at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“All traffic being temporarily held due to accident on M56 both ways from A494 to J15 M53.”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Landmark conference to put opportunity at the heart of Deeside transport strategy

Airbus staff kick start River Dee clean-up 2019

Chester man wanted on recall to prison

WORLD FIRST: Exotic birds hatch at Chester Zoo after parents are rescued from illegal wildlife traders

Deeside residents urged to be on look out for 15 pet canaries believed to be loose in the Sandycroft

Police appeal for witnesses after collision in Chester last Friday night

Prisoners could be used to help refurbish Queensferry Traveller site

New rail station for Deeside takes further step forward

Dozens of volunteers turn out for launch of Big Dee Day in Flint


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn