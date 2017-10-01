M56 closed westbound near Runcorn due to a collison

The M56 in Cheshire is closed westbound between J11 and J12 near Runcorn due to a serious collision.

The closure is affecting those travel towards Deeside and Chester from the M6 and Manchester.

The Eastbound carriageway was temporarily closed to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene but was reopened at 1.20pm.

Diversion: Follow solid triangle symbol

#M56 J11 diversion for closure is the SOLID BLACK TRIANGLE. pic.twitter.com/2iO9FUZ2wj — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 1, 2017

Highways England Update:

“North West Motorway Police Group are at scene.

Road users are advised to exit the M56 at J11. At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A56 (Chester Road).

Continue along the A56 until you reach the A558 roundabout and take the A558 westbound.

Exit the A558 and join the A533 (Central Expressway) exiting onto the A557 (Weston Point Expressway).

Exit the A557 onto the M56 travelling westbound.

Road users are advised to expect delays and consider alternative routes.”