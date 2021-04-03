Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 3rd Apr 2021

Updated: Sat 3rd Apr

M56 closed between junction 15 and A494 heading to Deeside due to a serious collision.

There has been a serious collision on the M56 westbound which has resulted in the full closure of the carriageway between J15 and the A494 heading to Deeside.

A car has left the carriageway and come to rest in a field adjacent to the carriageway.

Emergency services including Cheshire Police are in attendance.

Collision investigation work is now underway however the carriageway is likely to remain closed through the evening.


A diversion has been put in place:

Follow the M53 to J10 and exit the motorway. At the end of the J10 slip road at the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A5117 westbound. Continue on the A5117 to the A5117/M56 J16 roundabout and take the 2nd exit to continue on the A5117.

Follow the A5117 to the junction with the A540 and turn left onto the A540. Continue on the A540 to the roundabout with the A494 and take the 2nd exit onto the A494 to continue your journey westbound.



