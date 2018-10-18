M53 southbound near Hooton closed while police deal with a collision

Traffic is beginning to build up along the M53 southbound – towards Ellesmere Port from Hooton due to a collision.

There are also reports of another collision within the queues.

Police have said a vehicle is blocking outside lane, a Highways England post on Twitter states:

‘Traffic is held on the # M53 southbound between J6 and J7 near # EllesmerePort due to a collision. Our Traffic Officers have just arrived at scene.’

The latest traffic report as of 09:30 states:

‘Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and accident on M53 Southbound from J6 (Hooton) to J7 Netherpool Road (Overpool). Congestion to half way to J4 (Bebington).

Traffic was stopped around 09:15 when the accident is attended to. There has also been reports of an accident within the queues.’

More as and when