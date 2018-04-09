M53 Southbound closed between J2 and J3

Police have sealed of part of the M53 in Wirral after a person fell from a bridge.

The southbound section is closed between J2 (Moreton Spur) and J3 A552 (Woodchurch).

Police have been dealing with an incident since around 11.00am according to reports.

Merseyside police have said:

“We are in attendance on the M53 dealing with a Police incident. Southbound between J2 and J3 is currently closed, please avoid the area and find alternative routes. We appreciate your patience and will issue further information when we have it.”

This is the section of Upton Road where police say a person fell onto the M53 earlier pic.twitter.com/iyp6SEvGlL — Luke Mintz (@lukefromtheecho) April 9, 2018

Traffic reports say there is some congestion and stationary traffic due between J1 Wallasey Tunnel Approach / A5139 Dock Road / A554 and J3 A552 (Woodchurch).

There is also reports of queueing traffic on A551 Pasture Road / Upton Road both ways at A553 Hoylake Road (Moreton Cross), congestion on A551 Pasture Road to Ditton Lane, on A551 Moreton Road to M53 and on A553 Fender Lane to Reeds Lane.