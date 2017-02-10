M53 remains closed after police discover body of a man on central reservation on Thursday evening

Image: BBC Travel website

The M53 remains shut this morning after the body of a man was found on the central reservation of the motorway near Upton in Wirral.

Police say that circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear but believe he died as a result of a road traffic collision.

The M53 is currently closed between J3, A552 (Woodchurch) and J2, Moreton Spur, latest reports suggest the motorway will open around lunchtime. as police carry out investigation work.

The #M53 between Junctions 2 – 3 will remain closed in both directions, also the bridge from Upton Road. Please find alternative route. — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) February 10, 2017

Police closed the Chester bound carriageway at 7.15pm last night, tthe northbound carriageway was shut a short while later.

Motorists have are advised by police to check travel reports in the morning as it is likely the M53 will remain shut overnight in the affected section. https://www.bbc.co.uk/travel

Merseyside Police issued a statement last night is said:

Latest Traffic reports say:

A5027 Merseyside – A5027 Upton Road in Birkenhead closed in both directions between Upton Station and the Manor Drive junction, because of the police investigation on the motorway underneath