M53 is currently closed due to a serious collision and problems on the M6 heading south

The M53 in Merseyside is currently closed northbound this morning due to a collision involving 2 vehicles.

The crash happened near Bebbington between Junction 4 and 3.

Latest update form Highways England:

#M53 in #Merseyside remains closed northbound between J4 – J3 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Barrier repairs are complete and we are now waiting for the carriageway to be cleared. A diversion is in place and traffic is flowing well approaching the closure at this time. — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) December 2, 2017

North West Motorway Police Group are on scene alongside Highways England Traffic Officers who are working to clear the carriageway.

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol. Exit the M53 at J4 and take the fourth exit at the roundabout onto the B5151 and continue for 2.6 miles.

At the junction with the A552, take the A552 westbound and follow for 1.1 miles until the roundabout with the M53 at J3. Take the 4 fourth exit and rejoin the M53 northbound.

M6 Collision

For those heading south on the M6 this morning, two lanes are closed due to an accident involving a car and lorry in Cheshire just past the M56 junction.

The accident has taken place on the Southbound carriageway between Junction 20 and Junction 19.

Latest update form Highways England: