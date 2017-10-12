M53 closed on the Wirral after person falls from bridge

The M53 in Merseyside is closed southbound between J2 and J3, due what police have said is a person falling from a bridge.

The M53 in Upton, Wirral is closed after reports of a person falling from a bridge. Pls avoid the area. Emergency services are at scene. — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) October 12, 2017

Traffic is being diverted from the area, drivers heading southbound are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on local road signs exiting the M53 at J2.

Then taking the first exit and following the A5027 (Upton By-Pass).

At the A5207/A551 roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A551 southbound until the roundabout with the A552.

Finally taking the second exit and continue along the A552 eastbound and re-join the M53 at J3.

No more details