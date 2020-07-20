“Louise’s efforts are making a real impact within our vulnerable communities during Covid“

A general chat with a Flintshire councillor inspired Louise Rudd to do something to help families who have been left with nothing during the Covid 19 pandemic.

For the past month Louise, who works in North Wales Police’s I24 department in St Asaph, has not only been arranging and collecting children’s clothes and toys on behalf of North Wales Domestic Abuse Safety Unit and Women’s Aid, but she has also been spending her leave and rest days sorting out and coordinating the donations into various bundles.

“When I sent an email to my colleagues I expected to get a couple of bags of donations, but to date I have received over 700 bags of clothes, toys, prams, cots, toasters, kettles and even nappies.

The response has been so amazing that I now have enough stuff to help both organisations in Flintshire and the central area for the next 12 months.”





“What has struck me is that people have taken the time to look at what they no longer need. The level of generosity has been incredible.”

And thanks to the assistance of Councillor Glyn Banks and the local council, Louise is being allowed to store the 34 car loads of donations from across the force in the Community Centre in Ffynongroyw.

During her 12 years with North Wales Police, Louise has regularly organised shoe box collections for animal rescue, but having been involved with cases of domestic abuse in her current role it was something close to her heart and she set about asking for items that her colleagues no longer use.

“We help these people in a criminal way, but after that they are forgotten. By doing this it is a nice way to give something back.”

Only last week Louise was told that a 17-year-old young mother with a newborn child, who had found herself homeless, was given all the clothing and equipment that she will need for the next few weeks.

Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield, who has assisted Louise said: “Recognition needs to be given to both Louise for her personal commitment to arranging this and also for the staff who have donated.”

George Howat of the North Wales Domestic Abuse Safety Unit said: “Louise’s efforts are making a real impact within our vulnerable communities during Covid and everyone concerned should be commended and thanked.”

He added: “I would like to extend our deepest thanks for the outstanding voluntary work Louise has been doing in appealing for and then organising collection and storage of items donated, either for use of our clients or to raise funds for our organisation.

This has helped enable us to continue to support male and female victims of domestic abuse and their families, both practically, and via the charity shop in Holywell.”

“All the donations will be put to the best use, and can make a real difference to our clients in crisis.

For those in our communities who are further isolated as a result of lockdown, it is an amazing gesture of compassion for them to know that the police community stand with them, and want to help.”

As the donations started pouring in, Louise was asked if she had lots of friends, her response was: “I have a big family who have been amazing!”

With the help of her friend Lesley Hunt, Louise is planning to continue to assist 2 family units, whereby if they get somebody in then she will provide the items required; hence any further donations will be very much appreciated.