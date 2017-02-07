Lorry sheds load closing the A548 near Deeside Industrial Estate on Monday afternoon

EasternRPU ‏@NWPRPU

Unsecured doors on a lorry resulted in a load of sheet metal strips spilling out onto the A548 near Deeside Industrial Estate.

The incident happened around 5pm on Monday afternoon.

Police closed the road between zone 3 and zone 4 of the Industrial Estate for a short amount of time while they cleared the eastbound carriageway of metal and debris.

A North Wales Roads Police Officer said on twitter:

“This is the net result of not checking the doors are secure on your wagon before you set off. A548 Driver issued a Traffic Offence Report”

One person on Facebook said three cars had been damaged due to the debris in the road and another suffered a blowout further along the carriageway.

The road reopened at around 5.45pm.