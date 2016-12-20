Traffic in Saltney back to normal following earlier bridge strike incident

The lorry have been moved and traffic has returned to normal

From earlier

A lorry has hit the train bridge on the A5104 Saltney High Street causing travel disruption on the roads in the area.

Police are allowing one lane of traffic past the lorry and under the bridge traffic is however, backing up in both directions and have asked drivers to find an alternative route.

Firefighters and an ambulance rapid response car are at the scene, it’s not known if the driver sustained any injuries.

The train bridge has been struck several times in the past by high-sided lorries has not been damaged, trains are running normally.

The latest traffic report for the area says:

A5104 Cheshire – A5104 High Street in Chester closed to high sided vehicles and partially blocked and slow traffic at the River Lane junction, because of a broken down lorry.

Reports of a lorry crashing into a bridge in Saltney, Please avoid the area due to road being blocked . pic.twitter.com/jLlkgozogH — Chester Police (@PoliceChester) December 20, 2016