Lorry crashed into wall and electricity pole cutting off power supplies for some Pentre Halkyn residents

Published: Friday, May 11th, 2018
Householders in parts of Pentre Halkyn were left without power on Friday afternoon after an HGV smashed into a wall and hit an electricity pole.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm when the yellow Volvo truck owned by Preston based haulier Carefoot came down Martins Hill and failed to stop at the junction colliding with the wall opposite and hitting a pole carrying power lines.

Andy Williams posted on the Deeside.com Facebook page:  “I live 50 yds away, he wasn’t in it when it happened. It had locked the brakes on further up the hill. He got out to see why it had locked up. Then it unlocked and carried on down the hill without a driver!.” This hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

The road was cleared around 3 hours later, no one is believed to have been injured in the crash.

