Lorry carrying chicken pieces sheds its load in Sandycroft

Published: Tuesday, Oct 8th, 2019
Update: A spokesperson for 2 Sisters has told Deeside.com, “a contracted driver picked up waste material from site at 4.30am this morning.

Unfortunately, it appears more material than the usual capacity of the vehicle was loaded, and as a result some of the load split a short distance away from site.

Teams were alerted to the spillage and have removed the majority of waste, and a cleaning contractor are now deep cleaning the affected area.

It is difficult to be precise on volume – it was around 400-500 kilos.”

Earlier report: A truck carrying chicken pieces has shed its load in Sandycroft.

The incident has taken place at the top of Glendale Avenue.

There are currently a number of workers clearing the waste into blue tubs.

Flintshire council staff have also been in attendance.

@redbungle sent us a photograph of the scene and said: “Nice spill of chicken guts all over Glendale ave Sandycroft this morning. Seagulls loving it.”

We have contacted Flintshire Council and 2 Sisters Poultry Ltd for comment.

More information when we have it.

