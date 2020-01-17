Lord Barry Jones Award: Managing Director of Mold based P&A Group recognised for “outstanding work”

Flintshire County Council representatives, along with Rt Hon Lord Barry Jones, recently visited the recipient of the Lord Barry Jones Legacy Award 2019.

Steve Morgan is Managing Director of P&A Group of companies – an established family run business celebrating over 30 years and their involvement in the timber industry spans five generations. It has a long standing timber heritage, manufacturing pallets, packaging and packing cases for a wide range of industries, as well as wooden garden furniture and fencing for wholesaling to garden centres nationally under the brand name of Zest 4 Leisure.

The Legacy Award – part of the Flintshire Business Awards in association with AGS Security Systems – is presented by Lord Barry Jones to someone who will leave a lasting legacy as a result of their contribution to economic growth in Flintshire.

Steve continues to grow P&A into a successful, multi-divisional, multi award winning organisation offering a range of services to businesses and consumers alike.

As well as maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction throughout the group, Steve operates a socially and environmentally responsible company.

Lord Jones, President of Flintshire in Business said:

“I was thrilled to present this award to Steve. He richly deserves to receive this recognition for the outstanding work he does in support of our great County of Flintshire – really well done!”

The Chair of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Marion Bateman, said:

“This is a great opportunity to visit a successful local business which not only offers a range of services, but takes the time to give something back to the local community and raise money for charity. We are fortunate to have such innovative organisations in Flintshire and I would like to congratulate Steve Morgan on this well-deserved Award.”

P&A maintains a comprehensive zero-waste environmental policy and is committed to sourcing timber products from responsibly managed forests. The company is committed to recycling and has installed a wood chipper for timber waste and four biomass boilers at their site in Mold as well as solar panels.

By volunteering time and resources, he regularly supports a number of community and charitable initiatives throughout the year. Steve is a keen athlete and takes part in the Ironman Challenge supporting Alzheimer’s Society and local charities and has supported the development of social enterprises through mentoring start-ups.