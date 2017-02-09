Long wait is nearly over for a Hawarden based heritage centre as their historic Tornado fighter jet is set to arrive next week

The jet was in storage until March 2014 when it was moved to the Science Museum Group’s storage facility in Wroughton, near Swindon.

It was donated to the Tornado Heritage Centre last year.

The Wings, Tail-fin & Tailerons have been removed prior to transport and will arrive ahead of the Fuselage.

The Route by Road

The planned route will be from its current location at Wroughton Airfield, near Swindon, onto the M4 towards Bristol, North on the M5 to Birmingham, onto the M6 before heading across the M54, then along the A5 to Chirk, A483 Wrexham Bypass to Chester, A55 to Broughton and into Aviation Park.

The journey is planned to start on Friday February 17, arriving at Hawarden on Saturday morning at approximately 9.30am.

The aircraft will be unloaded and then towed into Hangar 4 thanks to the kind permission of the Aviation Park Group.

Due to the aircraft being 98% complete, only as short 4 – 8 week restoration period is required, after which, the aircraft will be lifted into place onto a purpose-built concrete apron by local firm Bryn Thomas Cranes of Flint.

Members of the public will be able to visit Hangar 4 during the restoration period on Saturdays & Sundays 10am-4pm.

More details on their Facebook page: Tornado Heritage Centre.

Visitors to the Hangar are welcome, but due to Health & Safety/Airfield Regulations, can only be allowed in, once the unloading process is complete and Airside Doors are closed.

There is no vehicle access allowed to the hangar, so visitors are kindly asked to park in the designated area and continue on foot.