M6 southbound clear following earlier collision and diesel spillage

Update at 12:45pm – All lanes are back open but there is still delays as traffic clears.

Latest update at 11:15am – Highways England has said “#M6 southbound between J19 and J18 #Cheshire Trapped traffic now running in lane 1. Please take care approaching collision incident scene.”

In an update just after 11am Highways England said:

“The M6 in Cheshire is closed southbound between J19 (Tabley) and J18 (Holmes Chapel/Middlewich), due to a collision involving 2HGV’s and a car. Highways England Traffic Officers are assisting North West Motorway Police Group. Cheshire Fire Services are also at the scene.

Road users prior to the closure are advised to follow the “Solid Circle” diversion symbol. Exit the M6 at J19 and take the third exit and follow the A556 southbound.

Continue along the A556 until you reach the A556/A530 roundabout and take the first exit onto the A530. At the junction with the B5309 continue straight and follow the B5309 southbound.

At the B5309/A54 roundabout take the first exit and follow the A54 eastbound and to then re-join the M6 at J18.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. ”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue service say three fire engines attended from Northwich, Lymm and Holmes Chapel.

“Shortly after 10am firefighters were called to reports of a collision on the M6 near junction 19 at Knutsford. Crews attended the scene and found the collision involved one car, which had overturned, and two HGVs.

There are no reports of any trapped casualties, however diesel has leaked from one of the HGVs. Firefighters are currently assisting police with the spillage and a sweeper have also been called to the scene.

As a result of the incident a full closure is currently in place on the southbound carriageway, this includes the access slip road.” A spokesperson for the fire service has said.