M56 eastbound now clear following earlier delays due to a collision

Update 2. Traffic has cleared and flowing freely

Update 1. There are reports of long delays on the M56 between junction 14 Hapsford and junction 12 for Runcorn.

Vehicles involved in the collision have been moved to the hard should and all lanes reopened following a closure of the carriageway.

There’s around nine miles of queuing traffic from the M53 junction.

Police have said one driver involved in the crash has been taken to custody after provided a positive ‘drugs wipe’ at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Very slow traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Hapsford) to J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Traffic was held to deal with the accident, until around 17:35. All lanes have been re-opened.”