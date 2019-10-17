News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

Published: Thursday, Oct 17th, 2019
There are reports of long delays on the eastbound M56  following a collision.

One lane is closed between Helsby and Runcorn, traffic is backing up past the M53 junction.

Delays of around 30 minutes have been reported.

Latest traffic report states:

[One lane closed and queuing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane three (of three) is closed. Travel time is around 25 minute.

 

