Long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

There are reports of long delays on the eastbound M56 following a collision.

One lane is closed between Helsby and Runcorn, traffic is backing up past the M53 junction.

Delays of around 30 minutes have been reported.

Latest traffic report states:

[One lane closed and queuing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane three (of three) is closed. Travel time is around 25 minute.