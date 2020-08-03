Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Aug 2020

Updated: Mon 3rd Aug

Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

There are reports of long delay on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

One lane is closed near Northop on the westbound side of the A55.

Traffic is queuing back along the A55 towards the A494. 


Kelsey got in touch to say “traffic is horrendous” and “police with blue lights was trying to get through the traffic.” 

Latest traffic report states: 

“One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J34 A494 (Ewloe) and J33A (Northop Hall West)”



