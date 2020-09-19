Long delays on the A494 following crash near Ewloe

There are reports of lengthy delays on the westbound A494 following a collision on the A55 near Ewloe.

There is around 3.5 miles of queuing traffic back to the Sealand Road turn off.

Latest traffic reports states:

“Reports of heavy traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound near J34 A494 (Ewloe). Congestion to Drome Corner. Note change of location. Travel time is around 20 minutes.”



