All lanes re-opened on the A494 following collision near Deeside Industrial Park.

Update: All lanes have been re-opened. All lanes reopened at 16:00 following an accident near to Deeside Industrial Park.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the A494 eastbound near Deeside Industrial Estate due to a two vehicle collision.

Two lanes of three are currently blocked, the latest traffic report for the area states:

‘A494 Northbound partially blocked, very slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at A548. Accident is near to Deeside Park..’

