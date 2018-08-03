independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

All lanes re-opened on the A494 following collision near Deeside Industrial Park.

Published: Friday, Aug 3rd, 2018
Share:

Update: All lanes have been re-opened. All lanes reopened at 16:00 following an accident near to Deeside Industrial Park.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the A494 eastbound near Deeside Industrial Estate due to a two vehicle collision.

Two lanes of three are currently blocked, the latest traffic report for the area states:

‘A494 Northbound partially blocked, very slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at A548. Accident is near to Deeside Park..’

More to follow….

Spotted something? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

LATEST NEWS:

Caravan stolen from Broughton – police appeal for info

Plans to convert a large office building in Flint to a 20-bedroom HMO submitted

Welsh Water to install two 1km pipes beneath River Dee

We asked Flintshire Council what plans it has made for Brexit disruption

Hundreds expected at Wrexham Glyndŵr University at an Open Day later this month

Artisan coffee shops and click & collect meals for Airbus employees at Broughton as new caterer takes over

Would you be able to vote if an election was called tomorrow?

A ‘logical’ move by the Welsh Government as it follows NHS England’s decision to restrict the use of mesh implants.

Gulf War veteran from Caergwrle chosen as preferred candidate for region’s top police job

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn