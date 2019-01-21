Long delays on M6 following closure for ’emergency repairs’

There are reports of long delays on the M6 this morning after both carriageways were closed for emergency repairs.

For those travelling southbound the news is a little better, the carriageway has reopened but there are long queues on the approach to the section where the work is being carried out.

Northbound remains closed from J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe) to J17 A534 Old Mill Road (Sandbach / Crewe).

Southbound re-opened around 7.00am,

Both sides was initially closed at 4.30 so engineers could repair overhead power lines.

As of 7.30am there is five miles of stationary traffic southbound with delays quoted at over an hour.

A similar size queue has built up northbound.