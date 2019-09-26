Long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a multiple vehicle collision

There are currently long delays on the M56 eastbound towards Manchester Airport.

The westbound side has been closed between J6 and J7 due to a serious multiple vehicle collision resulting in an involved vehicle to overturn.

Two lanes are closed eastbound, severe delays and queueing traffic for five miles from J7 A556 (Bowdon) to J6 A538 Wilmslow Road (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout).

Congestion is back to J9 (M6 Lymm interchange).

Highways England states:

“There are 70 minute delays on the eastbound approach to this M56 incident spanning 5 miles back to J9 (M6). The westbound carriageway remains closed with delays back to J5 Manchester Airport.

Eastbound traffic please consider using the M6, M62 for Manchester.”