August 5th, 2017 Transport

Long delays on the M6 in Cheshire due to a serious collision

There are long delays of the M6 in both directions between J19 A556 (Knutsford) and J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange) due to a serious accident involving a van and a car.

The collsion happened on the northbound carriageway which was closed at around 8.15 this morning, the southbound carriageway was also closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

The southbound carriageway has now reopened and traffic is starting moving again although it’ll take time for delays to clear.

The northbound side remains closed.

Air Ambulance leaving the scene at 9.59am

