Long delays on the M6 in Cheshire due to a serious collision

There are long delays of the M6 in both directions between J19 A556 (Knutsford) and J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange) due to a serious accident involving a van and a car.

The collsion happened on the northbound carriageway which was closed at around 8.15 this morning, the southbound carriageway was also closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

The southbound carriageway has now reopened and traffic is starting moving again although it’ll take time for delays to clear.

The northbound side remains closed.

M6 southbound between j20 and j19, block has now been lifted. Traffic is now moving, but still lots of congestion so to avoid area if poss. — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) August 5, 2017

Air Ambulance leaving the scene at 9.59am