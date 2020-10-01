Lockdown restrictions tightened in Liverpool and Warrington as coronavirus cases rise

The UK government has extended lockdown restrictions in Liverpool and Warrington in response to rising rates of coronavirus.

In a statement to the House of Commons, health secretary Matt Hancock announced restrictions would be extended to the Liverpool city region, Warrington as well as Hartlepool, and Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool City Region incorporates the local authority districts of Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral.

He said “Cases continue to rise fast in Liverpool, the number of cases are 268, per 100,000 population





“So together we need to act, working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extending these measures that have been in place in the north east, since the start of this week to the Liverpool City region, Warrington Hartlepool, and Middlesbrough.”

“We recommend against all social mixing between people in different households.”

“We will bring in regulations, as we have in the northeast, to prevent in more social mixing between people in different households in all settings, except outdoor public spaces like parks and outdoor hospitality.”

“We also recommend that people should not attend professional or amateur sporting events as spectators in the areas that are affected.”

“We recommend that people only visit care homes in exceptional circumstances, and there will be guidance against all but essential travel

I understand how much of an imposition this is, I want rules like this to stay in place for as short a time as possible.” Said Mr Hancock.

In July, The Technical Advisory Cell (TAC) – an advisory group set up to provide Welsh ministers with scientific and medical information to assist with the coronavirus response – noted the “pandemic seemed to travel along the major routes from England …. from Chester and Liverpool.”