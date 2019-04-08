‘Location, Location, Location’ is back and Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers in the Flintshire area

‘Location, Location, Location’ is back!

Channel 4’s primetime property programme wants to help people in search of their new home.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are looking for house hunters in the Flintshire area who need their unique brand of expertise and guidance.

You may be upsizing or downsizing, buying your first house or hoping to find your ideal forever home.

You may feel your budget is holding up your search, or you may just want to buy soon and need advice on navigating the property market.

If you’re a chain-free house hunter struggling to find that perfect property, the team love to hear from you. Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

Fill in the application form in as much detail as possible;

“We’d love to receive some photos of you and a video telling us why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help. If you can’t attach a video or photos, don’t worry! You can apply without them.”

More here https://www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location