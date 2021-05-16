Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

Local business founder and Rural Business Award winner, Becky Hamilton from Mold, is encouraging fellow rural entrepreneurs to showcase their work, products and services to the nation at the 2021/22 Rural Business Awards. Entries for this year’s competition close on 21st May 2021.

The Rural Business Awards 2021/22, backed by Amazon, marks the seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, to celebrate the achievements of rural companies and develop a strong network for rural business owners. At last year’s event, Accessible Holiday Escapes from Mold won the Best Rural Start Up Business award.

Accessible Holiday Escapes is a multi-award-winning website with over 50 accessibility filters to choose from to help guests with disabilities find quality accommodation to suits their needs.

The business was started by husband-and-wife team Becky and Phil Hamilton. The couple love having holidays and days out, but often found it difficult to find accommodation that suited the needs of their eight-year-old daughter, who has a rare metabolic disorder called CDG Type 2, and their 13-year-old son.

The couple was surprised to discover how often access information is missing from websites, so decided to set up Accessible Holiday Escapes to help other families facing the same problem.

Becky Hamilton from Accessible Holiday Escapes said: “I want to encourage all rural businesses in Flintshire to enter this year’s awards before the deadline passes. We were honoured to be a part of the Rural Business Awards last year and receiving recognition from a company like Amazon has given us a real boost.

Shortlisted businesses will compete first in the regional finals, which will take place virtually in the North, East, Midlands, South East, South West and Wales and Northern Ireland throughout October and November 2021. The grand final will take place early next year, where winners from the regional heats will compete for the coveted national titles.

There are 13 categories businesses can enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project: through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

“Since 2015, the Rural Business Awards has presented more than 400 awards and crowned 84 national winners and we’re looking forward to celebrating more regional business heroes this year,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager, Amazon.

“Rural communities are home to some of the UK’s most creative and innovative businesses and it’s important to shine a light on not only their performance, but the contribution of these rural enterprises to the local and national economy.”

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are optimistic about the future of the rural business sector after such a challenging time, and we are excited to celebrate the best rural businesses the UK has to offer.”

“We encourage all rural businesses to sign up before 21st May to be in with a chance of winning an award.”

The National Final Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday 24th February 2022. Rural businesses can submit their award entries until Friday 21st May, for any of the 13 categories via: https://www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-2021/