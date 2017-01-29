Local Government Association calls for ban on lorry drivers using sat navs designed for cars

An HGV smashing into bridge, It’s a pretty regular occurrence in and around Flintshire, or so it seems.

There’s barely a month goes by without some less than diligent truck driver getting their vehicle wedged under a railway bridge on Shotton High Street, Saltney or Penyffordd.

A ‘bridge strike’ involving a heavy good vehicle can leave main roads blocked for hours, traffic jams stretching for miles, trains stopped while rail engineers assess structural damage to bridges, but could cheap satnavs be the root cause of the issue?

The Local Government Association (LGA), the body which represents more than 370 councils in England and Wales seems to think so.

They are calling on changes to the law which would see the use of car satnavs used in HGV’s outlawed.

All lorry drivers who use satnavs should be compelled to use commercial models say councils, and while the majority of lorry drivers are reputable and responsible, a minority cut corners by using cheaper satnavs designed for cars.

GPS systems designed for lorries include information on bridge heights and narrow roads and allow lorry drivers to enter their vehicle dimensions to ensure they are instructed to follow a suitable route.