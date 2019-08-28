Liverpool FC legend to headline Ewloe charity event

Liverpool FC legend Jan Molby will headline a charity event in Deeside this September.

The Danish midfield ace is to appear at the Village Hotel St David’s in Ewloe for an afternoon in aid of disability charity, Sense.

Organised by Rob Lloyd, CEO of Rhos on Sea-based developer Bearmont Capital, tickets are £25 each or £250 for a table of 10, including a three-course meal.

Molby will be joined by MC Paul Booth, who hosted Rob’s audience with former Manchester United and England footballer Lee Sharpe earlier this year.

“This is going to be another great event in aid of Sense, a charity close to my heart,” said Rob.

“I know there are a lot of Liverpool FC fans in the area and many of them will remember what a great player Jan was for them in the 1980s and nineties.

“We are privileged to have him with us and hope to see lots of people there on the day to support this incredible charity.”

Jan Molby was a firm favourite at Anfield, playing 218 times for the Reds and scoring 44 goals. During his time there he was part of the team that won the Football League and FA Charity Shield three times and FA Cup twice.

He made 33 appearances for Denmark and in his club career turned out for Ajax, Norwich, Barnsley and as player manager with Swansea City and Kidderminster Harriers.

Rob and the Bearmont team have had a busy year raising money for Sense.

He ran the London Marathon, abseiled at Loggerheads country park in Flintshire, and has more challenges ahead.

Bearmont Capital is also rolling out stores in Wales for the organisation, starting with a new outlet in Mostyn Street, Llandudno.

Sense Chief Executive Richard Kramer thanked Rob for continuing to back the charity and said: “We really appreciate that Rob has got so involved with Sense and feels so engaged, inspired and emotionally connected with our work.

“All the money raised will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind, to live more independent lives.”

The event takes place on Thursday September 19 at 1pm. Dress code is casual wear or lounge suit.

For more information and to book your place, email roblloyd23@gmail.com or call 0759737196.

[Feature Image Liverpool FC]