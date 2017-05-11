Liverpool ace Daniel Sturridge delivers new sports equipment to burgled Flintshire school

Liverpool FC footballer Daniel Sturridge helped deliver new sports equipment to a burgled Holywell school this week.

St Winefride’s Catholic Primary School was broken into during the Easter holidays and outdoor play equipment was taken.

Sturridge visited the school on Monday to deliver £500 worth of PE and outdoor equipment which was donated through Sainsbury’s Active Kids.

The donation will replace kit that was stolen from two storage units at the school in April and was organised by colleagues from Sainsbury’s in Flint.

The Liverpool and England hero surprised the children, who believed they were having an ordinary PE lesson, by turning up with armfuls of equipment including footballs, tennis rackets and space hoppers.

The kids were stunned as Sturridge appeared in the assembly hall with colleagues from the nearby Sainsbury’s store in Flint.

The Liverpool striker answered questions from the children before heading to the playing field for a PE lesson with the school’s football team where he cheered on the children and shared his skills on the pitch – including his iconic ‘Daniel Sturridge dance’.

He also took time out of his busy schedule to meet four-year-old Alfie Edwards whose parents originally got in touch with Sainsbury’s to ask for help when the theft took place.

Alfie chatted to Sturridge before being presented with a signed football, which his Dad described as ‘a dream come true’.

Daniel Sturridge, Active Kids ambassador said:

It was great to head back to school to surprise the children at St Winefride’s with their new equipment and have a kick about with some potential future football stars. When I found out about the break in I was really keen to help out and put a smile back on the faces of the children and staff. I love being part of the Active Kids scheme helping encourage children to eat well, move well and live well. I’d urge everyone to hand in their Active Kids vouchers to registered schools and clubs in their local area before 30 June so we can help to get even more children involved in sports and exercise.

Sian Jones-Evans, Head Teacher at St Winefride’s Catholic Primary School, added: