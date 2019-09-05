Live music and entertainment line up revealed for this weekends Wrexham Food Festival

Performers from across Wrexham and North Wales are set to entertain the crowds at this weekend’s food and drink festival.

A full line-up of musicians and dance troops will take to the stage over the two day event, which will take place on Llwyn Isaf / Library Field in the town centre on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September.

As well as over 80 local and regional producers selling everything from cheeses, pies gin, coffee and cakes (to name but a few), visitors can enjoy live entertainment on the Wrexham Lager Stage / the band stand on Llwyn Isaf while tucking into the delicious food on offer.

Saturday will see performances from The Flow, Brook, The Hot Tub Ferret, Luke Gallagher, Jamie Hamlington, an Umpa band and Stayin Alive.

Rhythm Train will be closing Saturday’s event, which will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display just before 9pm.

On Sunday Isabella Crowther, Danny Gruff and Coverlovers will take to the stage.

Local dance troop, Delta Academy, will also be performing across the weekend.

Events organiser, Andy Gallanders, said: “Wrexham Food and Drink festival not only has delicious food and drink but also incredible music and entertainment.

“Visitors this weekend can expect to see some wonderful performances from some upcoming and well known names in the local music scene.

“We’ve got everything from an Oompah band, acoustic artists, soulful, stripped back versions of classic and contemporary songs and Saturday’s headliners Rhythm Train – who brought the party big time last year.

“On both Saturday and Sunday you’ll also be able to see the wonderful Delta Academy showcase what they do.”

“The weather forecast is looking great, so we look forward to seeing you all on Saturday and Sunday!”

Also on offer for visitors to enjoy is food and cookery demonstrations from local chefs – including with a food demo from two food festival organisers – and fairground rides.

The Food Festival is also being supported by Wrexham Council offering free parking in council car parks only (apart from Ty Pawb) from 10am on both days.

Organiser Sam Regan added, “We are honoured to be showcasing the town of Wrexham this weekend, and believe this is a great example of what can be done when everyone pulls together for the greater good, and are delighted for the support and partnership working that is and has been taking place.”

The Wrexham Food Festival will take place this weekend on Llwyn Isaf (the Library Field) on 7th (10am – 9pm) and 8th (10am – 6pm) of September.

Tickets will be available at the gate, and prices are below:

1 Day Adult (16+) – £4.00

1 DayChild (8-16) – £2.00

1 Day Family (2 Adults & 3 Children) – £10.00

2 Day Adult (16+) – £6.00

2 DayChild (8-16) – £3.00

2 Day Family (2 Adults & 3 Children) – £15.00

Infants (Under 8) – FREE