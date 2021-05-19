Litter becoming ‘massive problem’ in Snowdonia as campers leave rubbish behind

The Snowdonia National Park Authority has hit out over “massive litter problems” due to rubbish being dumped by campers.

Park officials say there has been an increase in the number of people visiting beauty spots and leaving litter and camping gear behind.

They are now looking to get to the root of the problem and have taken the unusual approach of asking anyone who has ever dropped rubbish in the park to fill in an anonymous survey.

Posting on Facebook, the park authority said: “Litter is becoming a massive problem here in Eryri (Snowdonia), and we are also seeing a huge increase in those coming here to fly-camp, often leaving all their gear and litter behind .

“So that we can try to find a solution to the problem we first need to understand the mindset behind this behaviour. So that is where we need your help!

“If you have personally, or know someone who has left litter behind, or have fly-camped then we would be grateful if you could spare a few minutes to complete or share this **completely anonymous** survey below!

“With your help and honesty, we can move forward to try and ensure that everyone can enjoy Eryri sustainably.”