Once in a lifetime flight onboard an RAF Chinook for Hawarden Air Cadets

Fourteen RAF Air Cadets from Hawarden joined others from across North Wales to experience the thrill of helicopter flight in the skies over Llandudno on Tuesday.
A Chinook helicopter from RAF Odiham in Hampshire landed at Bodafon Fields in the town, it was greeted by 120 Welsh Wing cadets
The iconic transport helicopter affectionately nicknamed the “Wokka” after the distinctive sound of the twin rotors flew the cadets as part of a training sortie for the aircrew.
Cadets Taylor Ellis, Ryan Ellis, Josh Thomas, Megan Davies, Aiden Dowell, Rhian Bibby, Sam Barnes, 15, Christopher Harris, Deon Heron, Rebecca Hay, Phoebe Gillespie, 14, and 13-year-old Kristian Harrison, Liam James, James MacGregor and Evren Özbilen joined colleagues from Air Cadet Squadrons in North and Mid Wales for the once-in-a-lifetime experience aboard the helicopter, which can usually be found transporting troops and cargo.
Fourteen of our cadets experienced helicopter flight in a #Chinook today – along with 100 other cadets from around @2WWAirCadets! #whatwedo pic.twitter.com/LWTWiWK2z0
— Hawarden Air Cadets (@2247Hawarden) August 29, 2017
The cadets were escorted by Sergeant (ATC) Liam Ellis and Civilian Instructor Sam Davies.
Sergeant Ellis said:
“This is a rare opportunity for the 120 young people that took to the skies today. Days like today really reinforce the great work the RAF Air Cadets does in providing unique experiences for our cadets nationwide!”
Based at Manor Lane for more than 60 years Hawarden Air Cadets form part of a national cadet force with more than 45,000 members aged 12-19.
Find out more about Hawarden Air Cadets here: hawardenaircadets.org