Once in a lifetime flight onboard an RAF Chinook for Hawarden Air Cadets

Fourteen RAF Air Cadets from Hawarden joined others from across North Wales to experience the thrill of helicopter flight in the skies over Llandudno on Tuesday.

A Chinook helicopter from RAF Odiham in Hampshire landed at Bodafon Fields in the town, it was greeted by 120 Welsh Wing cadets

The iconic transport helicopter affectionately nicknamed the “Wokka” after the distinctive sound of the twin rotors flew the cadets as part of a training sortie for the aircrew.