Two youngsters taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea at Rhyl

RNLI and Coastguard teams have been called out to two incidents this afternoon in Rhyl, both resulting in youngsters being rescued from the sea.

Emergency services responded to calls from the public regarding two teenage girls who had got into ‘serious difficulty’ in the sea opposite the Pavilion Theatre just before 4pm today, Saturday August 18.

RNLI lifeguards helped get the two girls ashore and immediately began to give first aid while requesting for urgent assistance from lifeboat and coastguard teams.

The two teenagers were transported by the inshore lifeboat along the beach to the boat house, they were given immediate ‘casualty care’ by lifeguards, lifeboat crew and coastguards on scene, both girls had taken on a lot of water an RNLI spokesperson said.

Police and paramedics were also called to the scene, the girls were taken in two separate ambulances to to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital.

Martin Jones, Coxswain at Rhyl lifeboat station said:

“We initially would like to thank the members of the public who originally raised the alarm. If anyone thinks they see anyone in trouble at sea, then they should dial 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.”

He added; “This rescue highlights the excellent teamwork between all the emergency services – the RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crew; the UK volunteer coastguards; and also North Wales Ambulance and police services”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier in the afternoon Three teenagers were rescued by lifeguards and a lifeboat after they became cut off from the Rhyl shore.

The incident happened as the tide was coming back in, three males who were on a sandbank near Rhyl lifeboat station found a deep muddy gully – which lay between them and the safety of the shore – had quickly filled with sea water trapping their exit back.

The RNLI lifeguard patrol at Rhyl spotted their plight, and one of the lifeguards ran down the beach to the shoreline, then waded up to his waist across the gulley to assist the group, calling for back-up from the RNLI lifeboat volunteers, who were paged immediately by the UK coastguard at Holyhead.

The lifeguard got the party on to the highest part of the sandbank, which was just covering their knees as the lifeboat arrived.

The three and the lifeguard were taken on board the inshore lifeboat, and were returned to the lifeboat station and to their waiting relatives, safe and well.

Martin Jones , coxswain at Rhyl lifeboat station said:

‘The RNLI always advises beach-goers to chat with the lifeguards about the tides and weather. Always swim at a lifeguarded beach, read and observe the flags put out by the lifeguards, and the beach can be a safe place to enjoy’.

He added: ‘On this occasion, the RNLI lifeguards were able to see the situation developing, and advised the party to stay on the sandbank until the lifeboat arrived.

If they had decided to try to cross the gulley, the water would have been quite deep, and as they were fully clothed, there could have been more dangerous consequences’.

Photographs by RNLI/Paul Frost.