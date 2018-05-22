Lessons set for disruption as Connah’s Quay High School teachers vote for strike action

Teachers belonging to the NASUWT, the second largest teachers’ union in the UK – are set to take industrial action at Connah’s Quay High School this Thursday, May 24, a move which will see the majority of children given the extra day off.

The school will be closed on Thursday to year 7, 8, and 9 learners, but the school Head says it will remain open for all year 10 and 11 pupils.

A joint letter from Headteacher Anne Peers and Chair of Governors Colin Sinclair states:

“We have been informed that members of the NASUWT intend to take Industrial Action, in the form of strike action, on Thursday 24th May 2018. The purpose of this communication is to inform you of our intention to keep the school open for all learners in years 10 and 11 on that date. There will however be a closure for learners in years 7, 8, & 9. We have not reached this decision lightly however, the key consideration is to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of learners and staff. We can reassure you that the Year 10 and 11 GCSE exams will go ahead without interruption on Thursday. Additionally school catering facilities will operate as normal.”

Negotiations are set to continue with the NASUWT “with a view to resolving any outstanding issues,” the letter goes n to say.

It’s unclear, as yet what the strike action is over – Deeside.com did ask NASUWT for a comment earlier this afternoon but as yet they haven’t responded.