Lecturer appointed as WorldSkills Uk Manager and Judge

Paul Rushton, Engineering Lecturer at Coleg Cambria Deeside has been appointed as WorldSkills UK Regional/National Competition Manager and Judge in CNC Milling.

Continuing as a lecturer based in the newly opened University Centre, his exciting new role will involve a range of high profile responsibilities including managing the selection of finalists for WorldSkills UK at The Skills Show NEC and selecting competitors for Squad UK.

Paul’s appointment highlights Coleg Cambria’s reputation for skills excellence, not least in CNC Milling which has proven to be an outstanding skills area for the college.

Success at WorldSkills UK in Birmingham included student Leigh Clarke who is currently employed by Electroimpact, of Manor Lane, Hawarden as an apprentice Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinist and won his Gold medal in CNC Milling, meanwhile Ryan Dexter and Joe Harrison who are both also employed by Electroimpact were awarded a Silver and Bronze medal respectively.