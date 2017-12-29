Leasing firms buy 100 A320neo aircraft in separate deals worth over £8 billion

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings is to buy 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft in a deal worth just over £4 billion at list price.

These Airbus A320neo aircraft will be delivered to the Group in stages in 2023 the company said in a statement.

‘Following this incremental order, CALC’s total order book with Airbus will increase to 202 aircraft, a remarkable achievement underpinned by CALC’s decade-long relationship with the manufacturer. The Group shall purchase 15 additional Airbus A320neo aircraft in January 2018 subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.’ The statement says.

Mike Poon, Chief Executive Officer of CALC, said:

“We are proud to augment our fleet by adding 50 in-demand A320neo jetliners that have outstanding fuel efficiency and are reliable and comfortable. Since CALC’s inception, we have maintained a close and dynamic relationship with Airbus, and the commitment marks yet another endorsement of our mutual trust. This bulk purchase will significantly expand CALC’s fleet portfolio and further solidify our position as a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider.”

AerCap order for 50 A320neo jets

In a separate deal, Netherlands headquartered AerCap has upped its A320neo portfolio after signing a firm agreement to buy 50 additional aircraft worth just over £4 billion.

This transaction brings AerCap’s firm orders for the A320neo Family aircraft to a total of 270, owned and on order.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap said:

“As the largest lessor of the A320neo Family aircraft, we have already placed three-quarters of our A320neo Family aircraft from our existing forward order book with Airbus. We have seen significant market appetite for these aircraft from our diverse customer base. This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand modern technology aircraft in the world.”

“AerCap is one of the most highly regarded lessors and an additional 50 A320neo Family aircraft to an existing portfolio of 220 is a fabulous endorsement of the world’s favourite single aisle aircraft,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Biggest ever single order firmed up:

Airbus also confirmed on Thursday it has finalised orders for 430 A320neo aircrafts with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners, confirming the company’s largest single order, valued at more than £37 billion.

The deal includes 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos aircrafts for Indigo Partners’ four ultra-low-cost airlines — Frontier Airlines in the United States, JetSMART in Chile, Mexico’s Volaris, and Wizz Air in Hungary.

Wings for all A320 aircraft are made on Deeside at Airbus Broughton.