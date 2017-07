Roadworks

A540 Parkgate Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester 26 July — 26 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Outside Oakwood Farm Works description: Excavate Joint Bay And 30m Track In Verge, 18m Track In Footway To Install Ducts Followed By Reinsta… Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Advanced planning

Padeswood Road South, Buckley, Flintshire 26 July — 03 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Section 58 N/A, Opp East View, Padeswood Road South Works description: Build 1 Concrete Chamber 1220mm X 680mm X 1665mm Deep In Carriageway,Install 39m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Carriageway Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

Padeswood Road South, Buckley, Flintshire 26 July — 03 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Section 58 N/A, O/S Springfield To Opp East View, Padeswood Road South Works description: Install 61m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Carriageway Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

Padeswood Road South, Buckley, Flintshire 26 July — 03 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Opp And Adj To East View On, Padeswood Road South Works description: Replace 1 Jointbox Frame And Cover(S) (1220mm X 680mm) In Carriageway Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

Padeswood Road South, Buckley, Flintshire 26 July — 03 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Section 58 N/A, Opp East View, Padeswood Road South Works description: Replace 1 Jointbox Frame And Cover(S) (1220mm X 680mm) In Carriageway Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

Rough Hill, Marlston Cum Lache, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester 26 July — 30 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: From Junction With Lache Lane To 200m Short Of A483… Works description: Installation Of Main Trunk Ahead Of Installation Of Micro Duct For Virgin Media, Working Mainly In… Responsibility for works: Virgin Media Current status: Advanced planning

A550 26 July — 28 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A550, A494 Northbound Exit To A550. Works description: N – Overnight Lane One Closure Northbound Due To Electrical Works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start

A55 A55 Eb Little Chef To Northop, Northop, Flintshire 27 July — 28 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 Adjacent To Little Chef Halkyn Between Junction 32 And 33 Works description: Barrier Repair. Overnight Works From 20:00hrs To 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

B5441 Old Aston Hill, Ewloe, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Property “Highfield” Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Bryn Lane, New Brighton, Flintshire 27 July — 27 July Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Jcn New Brighton Road And A5119 Opp The Rose And Crown P/H New Brighton Ch7 6rd Works description: Safety For Engineer To Work In Underground Structure As Per Lux Survey Number 222-S003511 Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

M56 26 July — 27 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: M56, M56/A5117 Westbound 60/8-60/3. Works description: N – Overnight Hardshoulder & Lane One Closed Westbound Due To Inspection Work Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start

Old A541 Cut Off Rhyd Y Goleu, Mold, Flintshire 26 July — 28 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Adjacent To Number 5, Red Houses Works description: Install Logger Box Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Brookes Avenue, Broughton, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working) Works location: O/S No.19 Works description: Excavate Footway / Carriageway To Make New Gas Service Connections To Existing Property – House No19. Responsibility for works: Gas Transportation Co Ltd Current status: Planned work about to start

Ffordd Llanarth, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: At Rear Of Number 13, Coniston Close Works description: Install Logger Box Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Ffordd Newydd, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 July — 28 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Link Path Opposite Talgarreg Drive Junction Works description: Fit Pedestrian Crossing And Barriers Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: Planned work about to start

Ffordd Newydd, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 July — 28 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Wepre School Works description: Replace Damaged Pedestrian Barrier Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council Current status: Planned work about to start

Gladstone Street, Mold, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Number 21 Works description: Renovation – Install Meter Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Jubilee Road, Buckley, Flintshire 26 July — 28 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Adjacent To Property “Ty Difyr” Works description: Repair Common Supply Pipe Leak Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Llys Enfys, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Number 8 Works description: Slurry Seal Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Llys Y Wern, Soughton, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 36 Works description: Repair Leaking Sluice Valve Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: S/O 20 On Lower Aston Hall Lane Works description: Hawarden – 420786 – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Joint Box In Fw,Verge Responsibility for works: BT Current status: Planned work about to start

Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 25 Works description: Household Meter Option – Fit Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Pant Y Goff, Halkyn, Flintshire 27 July — 27 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 43m From Tyddyn Ucha To 111m From Top Pen Y Parc Works description: Overhead Line Works Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks Current status: Planned work about to start

Parc Issa, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire 26 July — 28 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 20 Works description: Install Logger Box Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Phoenix Street, Sandycroft, Flintshire 27 July — 31 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 13 Works description: Renew Stop Tap – Dg2 Remedy Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start