Last call for entrants into this years Connah’s Quay Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show

Time is running out to enter this year Connah’s Quay Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show.

Entry forms need to be submitted by 4.30pm on Friday, 25th August.

This year’s Annual Connah’s Quay Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show will take place on Saturday 2 September at the Civic Hall, Connah’s Quay.

Anyone who lives in Flintshire or studies at a school or college in the County are eligible to enter the fiercely competitive show.

Entry to the show is FREE.

Full details of the Sections and the rules of the show: