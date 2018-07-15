‘Large section of road has come loose’ on A494 bridge

There are delays due to a partial lane closure this morning on the A494 bridge by Garden City.

Police have said: “A large section of road has come loose on the painted lane divider. This is naturally causing some disruption and partial lane closure.

“Highways aware please slow down and take care in that area until section repaired.”

Currently sensors indicate traffic is coping well, but be aware of the issue if travelling that way.

The police did refer to the ‘blue bridge’ in Garden City however we believe it is the 1960’s style bridge as above on the main road.

Prior to the police notice, a traffic report read: “Emergency repairs complete, all lanes open, traffic returned to normal”