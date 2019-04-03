Large quantity of drugs seized in Shotton after man tried to sell ‘suspected ecstasy’ to two children.

Police say a 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after, it’s alleged, he tried to sell ‘suspected ecstasy’ to two children.

Plain clothes officers from North Flintshire Safe Neighbourhood Team made the arrest while targeting drug dealing in the Shotton area.

The man tried to drive off but police managed to ‘remove’ him from the car, Class A, B and C drugs were recovered.

A spokesperson for the team said:

“Yesterday plain-clothed officers from the Safe Neighbourhood Team were targeting drug dealing in the Shotton area.

Acting on dynamic intelligence the officers approached a vehicle whereby the driver, a 41-year-old male, was about to sell suspected ecstasy to two children.

As officers approached the driver he tried to make off, however, the strong arm of the law prevailed and he was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Two section 18 searches were carried out and the officers recovered large quantities of Class A, B and C drugs.

Enquires are ongoing but we take a hard approach to drug dealing and expect a stiff sentencing to arise out of this haul.”