Large fire which could be seen from Deeside breaks out at Stanlow oil refinery

A large fire which was visible for miles around broke out at Stanlow Oil Refinery this afternoon.

Cheshire Fire Service said it sent six fire crews to the scene of the blaze at oil refinery site in Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire fire crews have been working with onsite firefighters to extinguish the fire which is believed to be in a manufacturing building within the plant.

Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson has said:

“Fire engines from Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane, Chester, Widnes and Northwich Firefighters have been called to reports of a fire at Stanlow Oil Refinery in Oil Site Road, Ellesmere Port. All staff have been accounted for and have been evacuated. Crews are working with onsite firefighters to extinguish the fire which is believed to be in a manufacturing building within the plant. Fire crews are using a ground monitor and a handheld monitor to extinguish pockets of fire. Crews are liaising with the Environment Agency and are managing the water being used at the scene.”

Owners of the site Essar have issued a statement:

“Earlier this afternoon a fire occurred at the SHOP chemical plant. Both the site emergency services and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance to deal with the incident.

All personnel have been accounted for. Refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected.”

Top picture via Phil Owen (Twitter @Streetgang42) below our image from Deeside